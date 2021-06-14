Ask the Expert
Mitchell County Hosts All Sports Camp
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Camilla, this was a big weekend for Mitchell County as the Eagles hosted an All Sports Camp.

Athletes of all ages were given the chance to give every sport a try with lessons coming from many of the Eagles best.

Current and former coaches were on hand as well as some of the greatest athletes Camilla has produced.

Overall, it was a great weekend to build the Eagle tradition and make it better moving forward.

”We want Camilla to be known, we want Mitchell County to be known, we want these kids to take the school back to where it used to be back in the 80′s and 90′s,” said former Mitchell County and Georgia quarterback James Jackson. “It’s been struggling a little bit, now we’re trying to do things like this feeder program with these younger kids and get them started early so that we can help them to become bigger and better players and students and stuff and it’s just one of those things that we’ve all worked hard for when we were coming up and we want them to do the same thing.”

Past and present in Camilla this weekend, a big event for the Eagles athletics program.

