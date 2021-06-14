Ask the Expert
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Abrams is expected to make another gubernatorial run in 2022. Boosted by President Biden's win and two U.S. Senate victories, high-profile Democratic candidates in Georgia are running for statewide office in a way unseen in years. Seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have already declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Boosted by President Biden’s win and two U.S. Senate victories, high-profile Democratic candidates in Georgia are running for statewide office in a way unseen in years.

Seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have already declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline. Republicans currently hold all such offices. The GOP hardly intends to concede.

Most incumbents are gearing up for reelection and prominent Republican state lawmakers also are planning statewide runs. The party knows it may not be an easy ride, what with another expected gubernatorial run by high-profile Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s rapidly changing demographics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

