Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man coming to his neighbor’s call for help during a home invasion is dead, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman who lives in the home was able to hide in a closet and call a neighbor while four teens robbed them at gunpoint. Deputies said it’s unclear if anything was taken.

White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead. (WALB)

They say, two men, a woman, and a child were inside the mobile home on White Water Road mobile home.

There’s no word on how old the child is, or if the people in the home knew the suspects.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

While his name isn’t being released yet while the family is being notified, we’re told the 44-year-old neighbor came over with a pistol, when he was shot and killed outside the home.

The teens then took off, where deputies say a witness followed them and gave them the description of the car they were in.

About 20 minutes later, they were arrested on Madison Highway.

Four teens now face murder charges, Including Jeremy Tucker, 17, and Jushon Ramsey, 17.

The sheriff’s office says state law bars them from releasing the names and photos of the two others because they are juveniles.

We know they’re both 16-year-old boys. All four are from Valdosta.

WALB was asked to leave the property when we went by the home Monday.

Neighbors we spoke to didn’t want to appear on camera, but tell us they were surprised when they found out.

They say they didn’t hear anything, just saw heavy police activity in the area.

