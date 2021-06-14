Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Four teens charged with murder after home invasion leaves one dead

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man coming to his neighbor’s call for help during a home invasion is dead, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman who lives in the home was able to hide in a closet and call a neighbor while four teens robbed them at gunpoint. Deputies said it’s unclear if anything was taken.

White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.(WALB)

They say, two men, a woman, and a child were inside the mobile home on White Water Road mobile home.

There’s no word on how old the child is, or if the people in the home knew the suspects.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.
White Water Rd Home Invasion leaves one dead.(WALB)

While his name isn’t being released yet while the family is being notified, we’re told the 44-year-old neighbor came over with a pistol, when he was shot and killed outside the home.

The teens then took off, where deputies say a witness followed them and gave them the description of the car they were in.

About 20 minutes later, they were arrested on Madison Highway.

Four teens now face murder charges, Including Jeremy Tucker, 17, and Jushon Ramsey, 17.

The sheriff’s office says state law bars them from releasing the names and photos of the two others because they are juveniles.

We know they’re both 16-year-old boys. All four are from Valdosta.

WALB was asked to leave the property when we went by the home Monday.

Neighbors we spoke to didn’t want to appear on camera, but tell us they were surprised when they found out.

They say they didn’t hear anything, just saw heavy police activity in the area.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Coroner: 2 dead after fatal Grady Co. wreck
Letter (Front)
WCHS principal reads letter written by senior killed in car crash
Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker...
4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Officials: Cordele city commissioner’s arrest stems from interfering in fatal accident

Latest News

WALB
Dept. of Ag, Brooks Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deceased cows
WALB
Settlement negotiation in process for Smith vs. VPD, citizen review board to come
Surveillance from the weekend
APD continues to see entering auto crimes
WALB
Moody Air Force bases volunteers with humane society
WALB
Boys surprised by waste collector with toy garbage trucks