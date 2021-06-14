Ask the Expert
Former Tift County Star Travis Williams Hosts Basketball Camp

By Kyle Logan
Updated: 3 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Tifton, former Tift County basketball star Travis Williams hosted a one day camp on Friday afternoon titled bouncing through the community with a vision basketball camp.

Williams held a morning session for the younger campers. and an afternoon session for the older kids.

The goal, to teach life lessons along with the lessons on the court and to make better men who will be ready for any challenge that comes their way.

”It’s just being around them and being able to mentor and being able to expose and pour into them you know because the reality is they see I made it out of our community and am doing positive things and they have the same opportunities,” said Williams. “So anytime you get an opportunity for young folks, that we can pour into them and we hope that they do the same when they get older, so that’s the thing, like a lot of those older guys came in and did community service with the younger guys, so it’s about giving and serving each other today.”

A big day overall for the Blue Devils basketball program.

