Former Seminole diver Young secures spot on Team USA Olympic squad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) - Former Florida State diver Katrina Young secured her spot on the United States dive team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Sunday night, finishing second in the Women’s 10-meter finals at the U.S. Diving Trials.

Young will be competing in her second Olympic games after competing in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. She scored no lower than 73 in each of her final three dives, including her final one - a back two and a half somersault with one and a half twists - to catapult her into second place from third.

Young finished 13th in Rio, missing the finals by one place.

Young and Delaney Schnell, who won the event Sunday night, will begin their 10M diving quest in Tokyo on Wednesday, August 4.

Competition is scheduled for the following times:

2:00 a.m. EDT

1:00 a.m. CDT

12:00 a.m. MDT

11:00 p.m. PDT — USA Diving (@USADiving) June 14, 2021

