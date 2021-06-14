Ask the Expert
Late Season Cold Front ? Watching the Gulf for Tropical Development
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT
Heat & humidity win out the next 2 days with only slight rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index numbers surpass 100 especially Tuesday. A drop in the humidity Wednesday and Thursday with lows cooling into the 60s. Humidity rises back up Friday and Saturday with a return to slight rain chances. Sunday and Monday turns wetter and cooler daytime highs in the 80s as Tropical moisture comes up from the Gulf of Mexico.

Chris Zelman

