Heat & humidity win out the next 2 days with only slight rain chances. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index numbers surpass 100 especially Tuesday. A drop in the humidity Wednesday and Thursday with lows cooling into the 60s. Humidity rises back up Friday and Saturday with a return to slight rain chances. Sunday and Monday turns wetter and cooler daytime highs in the 80s as Tropical moisture comes up from the Gulf of Mexico.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

