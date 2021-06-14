Editorial: Remembering the importance of Flag Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, I had the privilege of visiting Pearl Harbor.

A site of historical interest to me since I can long remember. What a surreal experience.

I stood in complete awe of knowing I was in a place where so many lost their lives and many that are still at their final resting place.

A place that began our involvement in the second World War.

I also knew how special it was to be at the site the same week as Memorial Day, and only days away from what we set aside as Flag Day.

I was fortunate to be able to take three of my kids along — the whole time hoping they just grasp the significance of where we stood.

As President Ronald Reagan stated, “And let us never forget that in honoring our flag, we honor the American men and women who have courageously fought and died for it.”

Yes, the American flag is special. Reasons of which are why so many want to come to our country, happily fly it as their flag — not the other way around.

I am proud to fly this flag and proudly stand to honor her when displayed.

If nothing more than for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep this flag a symbol of freedom and our the U.S.A., one nation under God.

For this, I say thank you.

