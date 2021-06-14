Ask the Expert
Dept. of Ag, Brooks Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deceased cows

By Molly Godley
Updated: 2 hours ago
* Some images in this story may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Agriculture and Brooks County Sheriff’s office are investigating a farm near English and Old Pavo roads. This is after finding deceased cows on the property.

Currently, details are limited because the case is still under investigation.

WALB News 10 was at the scene, and looking into a wooded area there are what seems to be two dead animals, as well as some very malnourished cows.

The Department of Agriculture said two inspectors and a veterinarian went to the location Monday.

Malnourished cows spotted in Brooks County.
Malnourished cows spotted in Brooks County.(WALB)

Samples are being taken from the deceased animals to determine what the cause of death may have been.

WALB News 10 is working to learn how many deceased animals were on the property.

The investigation is still ongoing, but if any criminal charges are filed, they would come from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said a land manager oversees the property for what’s called an “absentee landowner.”

Malnourished cows spotted in Brooks County.
Malnourished cows spotted in Brooks County.(WALB)

WALB called the property owner listed in public records.

The landline rang several times, with no option to leave a message. A man answered the cell number listed and told WALB we had the wrong number. A woman listed in public records with the same last name said she’s been divorced several years from the man listed on the property.

She said it’s his family farm, he’s from Miami, and lives northeast of Tampa. She did not have recent contact information.

