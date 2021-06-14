Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to idenitfy burglary suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The burglary happened Sunday night, around 8:45 p.m.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify this man in connection to a burglary. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

It happened at Flint River Outdoors, Highway 280 West.

The sheriff’s office said the man stole three wireless security cameras, a fan, a beer, and some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 276-2600.

