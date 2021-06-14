Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to idenitfy burglary suspect
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The burglary happened Sunday night, around 8:45 p.m.
It happened at Flint River Outdoors, Highway 280 West.
The sheriff’s office said the man stole three wireless security cameras, a fan, a beer, and some cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 276-2600.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.