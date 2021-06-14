Ask the Expert
Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

By Nick Doria
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Deputies said they are actively seeking the dogs and their possible owner.

WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe said authorities seized several dogs from a property on Cleo Road Monday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

