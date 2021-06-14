Atlanta Braves Foundation selects Fredando Jackson for 2021 Community Heroes Award

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On June 2, the Atlanta Braves Foundation announced Flint River Fresh Executive Director Fredando Jackson and Flint River Fresh as a recipient of the 2021 Community Heroes Award.

During the Flint River Fresh board meeting, the board of directors said they were thrilled to invite Atlanta Braves players, Bally Sports South broadcasters, Braves Foundation representatives, and Jackson’s friends and family to virtually join the meeting for the special presentation.

Chip Caray, Bally Sports South broadcaster, presented the honor to Jackson. Braves pitcher, Max Fried, also joined in the call to congratulate Jackson along with family, partners, and colleagues.

Since 2016, the Braves Community Heroes Week shines a spotlight on individuals and organizations worthy of recognition and shares their inspirational stories with Braves fans, the team, and the media.

Jackson’s story will also be celebrated throughout the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports app on Friday with live coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Each honoree will also receive a $5,000 donation to their organization, a personalized Atlanta Braves jersey, and a VIP experience at Truist Park.

Jackson was nominated by Albany community member, Debra Smith. He was selected out of over 100 nominees for his work leading Flint River Fresh community programs and initiatives to increase access to fresh, healthy food within Southwest Georgia.

“Fredando has grown Flint River Fresh programming and impact tremendously since formation in 2017,” Marty McLendon, chairman of the board said. “Partnerships and support, such as this award from the Braves Foundation, allow Flint River Fresh to continue to work within our community to increase access to fresh produce through outreach, education, and a network of food production spaces. We’re grateful to share this model and Fredando’s work with a wide audience through this recognition.”

Atlanta Braves 2021 Community Hero Award (Flint River Fresh)

