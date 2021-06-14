Ask the Expert
APD continues to see entering auto crimes

By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is encouraging people to do a “9 p.m. routine.”

This is a checklist reminding people to lock up, close home windows, tidy up their vehicles, close the garage door, and turn on their lights outside.

Albany Police Department pushing 9 p.m. routine
Albany Police Department pushing 9 p.m. routine(albany police department)

This comes after APD said nearly 15 cars were entered recently.

APD is asking for the community’s help identifying people caught on surveillance.

They are continuing to look for suspects involved in past incidents.

They say this isn’t something that happens in one specific area, but all over Albany.

Lt. Jon Segroves with the Albany Police Department said they are seeing trends with these break-ins.

“Most of the vehicles, unfortunately, are still being left unlocked. We had a few cases where they’ve broken windows to get in or they forced windows down to get in,” said Segroves.

He said they are treating every entering auto suspect as armed.

The police department is continuing to encourage the community to lock up and tidy up before leaving their vehicle for the night.

“We had several more firearms stolen. So, we’re asking the public, yet again, take your guns out of your cars, take your pocketbooks, take your book bags, wallets, whatever you left out and make sure it’s locked,” said Segroves.

Lt. Jon Segroves, Albany Police Department
Lt. Jon Segroves, Albany Police Department(WALB)

Lt. Segroves said another issue they’re seeing more of in the summertime is people leaving their cars running and unattended.

“Air condition to keep it cool and they come out and it’s gone. These vehicles are used in other crimes. They’re not going to use their own,” said Segroves.

If you have any information, you can call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or crime stoppers at 229-436 tips.

