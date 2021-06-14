4 teens arrested in fatal Lowndes County shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested four teens in connection to a fatal shooting at a mobile home on Whitewater Road. According to deputies, the shooting happened after a home invasion and possible armed robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five people inside the home were confronted by the four suspects, and the victims called their neighbor for help, LCSO says. The neighbor, a 44-year-old man, was shot and killed by the suspects. The sheriff’s office has not released his name yet, since it is in the process of notifying the next of kin.

There were two other minor injuries reported in this incident: One person was shot in the hand, but the other injury was not caused by a gunshot, deputies say.

LCSO says it is unclear at this point if the victims knew the perpetrators.

Two of the teens who were arrested are being charged as adults: 17-year-old Jeremy Tucker and 17-year-old Jushon Ramsey. The other two suspects are 16-year-old boys.

All of the suspects are from Valdosta, the sheriff’s office says.

