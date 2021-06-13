Ask the Expert
Valdosta State Hosts Titletown Showcase
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Valdosta, hundreds of college hopefuls hit the practice fields this week at V-S-U looking to impress as the Blazers hosted their Titletown showcase.

Colleges from all over made their way to Valdosta looking to score some talent, Mississippi State one of the main-stays as they teamed up with VSU to make this week happen.

Overall, it was a good chance for many high school athletes to just show out.

”You know this is a perfect opportunity for these young men to come out here and show their ability and their talents to these coaches, you know as of June 1st division one was able to get out on the road and start doing evaluations and recruiting so that’s why we have so many schools here,” said Blazers head football coach Gary Goff. “I mean Mississippi State is here, Indiana, a lot of FCS schools, so this opportunity for these young men to come out here and get seen, recruited and evaluated by these college coaches is priceless I mean they missed an entire recruiting class.”

A big day for a lot of young men to just get seen.

