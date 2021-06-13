Ask the Expert
TiftArea Hosts Youth Softball Camp
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 8 hours ago
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - In Chula, the TiftArea softball program saw their youth camp come to an end on Wednesday.

The three day event welcomed in rising third through 7th graders looking to grow and develop their game on the diamond.

20 young ladies signed up to learn from the Panthers varsity squad and it was a fun week for everyone that was involved.

”I want them all to learn to love the game, whatever they are playing because if you learn to love the game you’ll work harder at it I would say,” said Panthers head coach Rob Flick. “That’s what our varsity girls have started to do, they started to love this game more, they’ve not started, they’ve been working hard and they ‘ve always worked hard. Mainly we’re just focused on learning the basics of the game and most of all just having fun, once you learn how to have fun with softball or any sport for that matter, all the fundamentals will come at that point.”

A fun time and it was a great week of camp for a lot of future Panthers.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

