Thomasville Baseball Puts Bow On Successful Summer Camp
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 7 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in the rose city, this Thursday was a busy one on the diamond.

At Thomasville high school, the Bulldogs baseball team closed out their summer camp, 70 kids showed out all week from kindergarten up to 8th grade.

The guys were able to learn fundamentals and of course play a lot of games, overall a good week to play the game they love and for the Dogs, it’s just a week that everyone can get a lot out of.

”Obviously we want to teach them the game of baseball but I think more importantly is the life and to enjoy the opportunity you have to understand that it is a game, you know there are going to be harder things in life than the game itself so just getting out here and enjoying yourself is how the game needs to be approached at all times and it kind of brought things back to center,” said Bulldogs head coach Erik McDougald. “So you look around and you see all these kids running around and chasing the balls, hooting and hollering and there’s a bunch of game seven’s going on right now, so it’s a fabulous time.”

A great week for the Dogs but they weren’t the only ones hosting a camp.

