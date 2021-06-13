Lee County Basketball Hosts Summer League Games

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Leesburg, Lee County Basketball is hosting a summer league this week and 20 teams have made the trek to town for a two day slate of games.

For each program, it’s a return to normalcy after missing out on this summer action a year ago.

The chance to go up against many of South Georgia’s best is vital as many of these teams will be looking to make a run at state next winter.

Monroe, Dougherty, Turner and Mitchell County are just a few of the teams in action and all were just happy to have this opportunity.

”Everybody is excited, everybody is calling saying is it still on, so I think it’s a big thing and it kind of jumpstarts the new season so to speak, now we can get these summer leagues going with a new season, you get a chance to assess your team, see what you got and see what’s coming back,” said Lee County head boys basketball coach Kirven Davis.

“I’m in the benefit that I’m returning a lot of starters, I only lost three guys but I have a bunch of young guys that are eager and capable of playing on the varsity level so it’s about growing them and getting them equipped to be successful during the basketball season,” said Monroe head boys basketball coach Michael Hoffpauir.

Each team gets a few games and the slate will come to an end on Thursday night.

