ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue for South Georgia through the early evening. Temperatures will be hot in steamy in those areas that do not see any showers and thunderstorms, so many of us will be hoping for a quick downpour. The threat for severe weather is not likely, but with any chance for thunderstorms comes lightning. This is a dangerous phenomenon so when thunder roars, head indoors. However, it looks likely that most will just deal with the muggy and air and temperatures that feel fairly hotter than their actual readings.

Temperatures will be in the middle 90′s for highs for today and that trend will continue through the rest of the work. The only difference is that Tuesday features highs close to the triple digits, but will feel like we are well into the triple digits thanks to higher dew points. Stay hydrated and spend as little time outside as possible. We will be “cooling” down slightly going toward Wednesday, but only into the mid 90′s. Humidity could go down making things feel slightly better. Temperatures will go closer to the lower 90′s by the weekend.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms return starting Friday and head into the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.