Brookwood Baseball Shuts Door On 2021 Baseball Camp(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 7 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville, the Brookwood baseball team saw their week long summer camp also come to a close on Thursday.

The Warriors saw 25 young stars take the field from kindergarten into middle school and all were excited to learn from the group that brought this program back to a final four.

The goal for this week, to have fun, to compete and to just have a good time.

”It’s huge you know to build that tradition, to build that culture and so it’s great to be able to have it,” said Warriors head baseball coach Daniel Funt. “You know I appreciate having some of the varsity players that I have, coming out here and working, working at it and they came to camps as kids so it kind of just continues that tradition so yeah having these summer camps is great.”

A fun day for all of the Warriors with another camp now in the books.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

