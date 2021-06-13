Ask the Expert
Albany business offers summer camp for young entrepreneurs
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dream Doer Nation is offering an entrepreneur summer camp for youth up to 18-years-old.

Participates will learn how to start a business within eight weeks. They will learn about business plans, state registration, product line, and more.

The camp is from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and will run until July 30. It will be held at 103 North Jackson.

The camp cost $300. Snacks and lunch will be provided, along with light fitness and outings.

Organizers said only eight spots are available.

To register, click here.

