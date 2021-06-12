Sylvester’s Second Friday’s draws in hundreds

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Hundreds have made their way to Sylvester over the past few months as they continue to celebrate Second Friday’s.

Friday, they celebrated their third Second Friday event this year.

It’s a downtown event held every second Friday typically at The Depot. They have live music, food trucks, and adult drinks.

Main Street Manager Karen Singletary (source: WALB)

“The participation is really good. I mean last time it was more than we thought there would be. I figured the pandemic would keep this from happening, you know, they just kept coming and kept coming,” Main Street Manager Karen Singletary said.

Now if you missed Friday’s event, don’t worry the events run through November.

The next one is scheduled for July 2 and will be held in conjunction with their July 4th celebrations, including fireworks.

That event will be at the H.H. Woodlard Community Center.

Second Friday events are free to attend.

