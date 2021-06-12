Ask the Expert
Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to get more Americans vaccinated, Vice president Kamala Harris is going on a nationwide tour starting next week.

One of those stops is in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the demand for the vaccine in Georgia has fallen so low, the state has had to turn down millions of doses.

Harris’ trip to the Peach State will focus on informing residents on the ease of receiving the vaccine and educate folks about the importance of getting vaccinated.

