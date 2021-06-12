First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
Showers and storms will return for Sunday as well.
By Tommie Owens
Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue for South Georiga through the early evening. Temperatures will be hot in steamy in those areas that do not see any showers and thunderstorms, so many of us will be hoping for a quick downpour. However, there is a little extra energy in the atmosphere here in South Gerogia so the chance for severe storms is possible. The main threat will be the chance for gusty winds and hail. Constant stikes of lightning and heavy rainfall are the other primary threats, so be alert and prepared in case a storm heads your way.

Temperatures for the weekend will be hot with plenty of 90′s through the next work week. There will also be plenty of moisture in the area, so expect heat index values to reach close to triple digits.

Thursday 6pm First Alert Weather