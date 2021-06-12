Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

By Associated Press
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after his death.
Family’s emotional plea for answers after 9-month-old dies following incident at Douglas child care center
Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned...
Update: Albany barricade situation over
Georgia Department of Labor planning to reopen offices
Royce Reeves, Sr., a Cordele city commissioner, is facing felony obstruction charges.
Cordele city commissioner faces felony obstruction charge
The operations were wide-ranging and included crimes from inside a jail.
6 take federal pleas for drug, gun dealing in Albany motels

Latest News

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
13 hurt in downtown Austin shooting; suspect not in custody
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor...
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade on official birthday
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Florida police officer remembers Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando