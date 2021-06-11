Summer-like as wetter weather returns

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid across SGA Thursday. Isolated clusters of rain impacted a few while pop-up showers were hit or miss and most remained dry.

Much wetter Friday through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms begin to fire up around midday becoming scattered through the afternoon. More rain follows Saturday and Sunday. Not a wash-out but some outdoor activities may need a backup.

Monday a second front slides into the region and stalls which continues chances of rain through the week. It’s the typical summer-time variety which doesn’t fall in the same place each day.

Outside of the cooling showers and storms don’t look for a break from the summerlike heat and humidity. Near to slightly above average temperatures hold with lows in the low 70s and highs low-mid 90s.

