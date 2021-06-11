Ask the Expert
Reports: Volkswagen data breach affects 3 million people

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car during a press tour in Zwickau, central Germany.(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Volkswagen USA said Friday that a data breach of one of its vendors exposed information of more than 3 million U.S. customers, according to multiple reports.

Of those, about 90,000 had sensitive data revealed, including drivers license numbers and Social Security numbers in some cases, CNN reported.

People affected included buyers and prospective buyers of VW and its luxury brand Audi. At least basic contact information - such as phone numbers, addresses and email addresses - was stolen.

Reuters reported VW said it would offer free credit protection services to people who had sensitive information revealed. The automaker said it has reached out to them.

The outside vendor was used for gathering sales and marketing data and collected information from customers between 2014 and 2019. The information was in an unsecured file, Reuters said.

