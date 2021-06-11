Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

One Blood hosts sixth annual blood drive for Ocilla handyman

Glenn Roberts was a welder and was considered the handyman of the community in Ocilla. He lost...
Glenn Roberts was a welder and was considered the handyman of the community in Ocilla. He lost his life to cancer in 2016.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - One Blood had their sixth annual blood drive for Glenn Roberts, who lost his life to cancer in 2016.

Roberts’ friends at the Ocilla Chamber of Commerce said it’s important to have something like this to help people in need of blood to honor their close friend.

Roberts was a welder and was considered the handyman of the community in Ocilla.

One Blood has hosted this event for the past several years. Officials with One Blood said they set a new record each year.

The only year numbers didn’t improve was last year and they believe it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood drive started at 7 a.m. Friday and lasted until 7 p.m. It was at Dill’s Ace Hardware in Ocilla.

One Blood officials said anybody could’ve come to donate blood.

One Blood Spokesperson Pat Michaels emphasized that they aim to have this blood drive around...
One Blood Spokesperson Pat Michaels emphasized that they aim to have this blood drive around this time of year. (WALB)

Pat Michaels, One Blood spokesperson, said they aim to have this blood drive around this time of year.

“This blood drive in Ocilla is extremely important because it’s fallen right into summer. Right now, when people are traveling and we don’t have high schools, colleges and universities’ blood drives quite (as often) and this blood drive is what we need,” Michaels said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after his death.
Family’s emotional plea for answers after 9-month-old dies following incident at Douglas child care center
Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned...
Update: Albany barricade situation over
Georgia Department of Labor planning to reopen offices
Royce Reeves, Sr., a Cordele city commissioner, is facing felony obstruction charges.
Cordele city commissioner faces felony obstruction charge
The operations were wide-ranging and included crimes from inside a jail.
6 take federal pleas for drug, gun dealing in Albany motels

Latest News

The doors open at 5 p.m., it will show twice, once at 6 p.m. and once at 8 p.m.
Albany small film coming to Flint RiverQuarium
Hunter Hersey died while in the care of Akim Academy in May.
Investigation concluded, family plans legal action in Douglas daycare death
Family of Katelynne Nitschke speaks out.
Family opens up after Adel officer shot multiple times
Good News
Lowndes Co. Utilities delivers food boxes to caregiver center