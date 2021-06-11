One Blood hosts sixth annual blood drive for Ocilla handyman

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - One Blood had their sixth annual blood drive for Glenn Roberts, who lost his life to cancer in 2016.

Roberts’ friends at the Ocilla Chamber of Commerce said it’s important to have something like this to help people in need of blood to honor their close friend.

Roberts was a welder and was considered the handyman of the community in Ocilla.

One Blood has hosted this event for the past several years. Officials with One Blood said they set a new record each year.

The only year numbers didn’t improve was last year and they believe it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood drive started at 7 a.m. Friday and lasted until 7 p.m. It was at Dill’s Ace Hardware in Ocilla.

One Blood officials said anybody could’ve come to donate blood.

One Blood Spokesperson Pat Michaels emphasized that they aim to have this blood drive around this time of year. (WALB)

“This blood drive in Ocilla is extremely important because it’s fallen right into summer. Right now, when people are traveling and we don’t have high schools, colleges and universities’ blood drives quite (as often) and this blood drive is what we need,” Michaels said.

