Officials: Cordele city commissioner’s arrest stems from interfering in fatal accident

By Gabrielle Ware
Updated: 13 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele city commissioner is facing a felony obstruction charge after officials said he aggressively interfered in a fatal accident in Cordele.

One person was killed in a motorcycle-car crash at 4th Street and 24th Avenue Thursday night.

City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. was arrested after trying three separate times to get to the scene, according to incident reports.

Police said he was trying to use his position to get through roadblocks.

Reeves is facing a felony obstruction charge for allegedly pushing a Georgia State Patrol trooper during the process.

“It escalated into some very strong language, allegedly, of course. There was some pushing between the commissioner and the police, according to the state patrol and the incident report,” said City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Tommy Coleman is the city attorney for Cordele.
Tommy Coleman is the city attorney for Cordele.(WALB)

Coleman said a commissioner has no authority to interfere with law enforcement.

“He felt like he knew this person and he wanted to get to the scene. According to the state patrol, he used his position to say, ‘you have to listen to me, I’m a city commissioner.’ And of course, they don’t,” Coleman said.

Reeves is not only facing more loss of freedom, but also his position.

“If an elected official is convicted of a felony, the code says he’s out immediately,” Coleman said.

In the meantime, if Reeves ends up being indicted by the district attorney, a special hearing is held to decide whether he will stay in office until his trial or end of term or be removed.

Reeves was taken to the Crisp County Sheriff’s office for booking. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the case.

