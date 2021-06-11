Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lowndes Co. Utilities delivers food boxes to caregiver center

Good News
Good News(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Since fall 2020, the Lowndes County Utilities Department has taken a couple of hours each month delivering food boxes from Second Harvest of South Georgia to individuals at the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out, as well as residents at Ashley Towers.

“Being able to serve and help individuals in our community who are no longer able to meet some of their basic needs is very rewarding,” Steve Stalvey, Lowndes County Utilities director, said.

“While the food delivery is important to these residents, the smiles and kinds words mean the most to our employees.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Department of Labor planning to reopen offices
Vonquez Malik Akins
Albany police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old
Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after his death.
Family’s emotional plea for answers after 9-month-old dies following incident at Douglas child care center
Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned...
Update: Albany barricade situation over
Albany Police Department
2 injured in Albany shooting

Latest News

Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned...
Update: Albany barricade situation over
Royce Reeves, Sr., a Cordele city commissioner, is facing felony obstruction charges.
Cordele city commissioner faces felony obstruction charge
The operations were wide-ranging and included crimes from inside a jail.
6 take federal pleas for drug, gun dealing in Albany motels
Iva and Officer Turner
Valdosta Police Dept. welcomes “Iva” to the force