Lowndes Co. Utilities delivers food boxes to caregiver center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Since fall 2020, the Lowndes County Utilities Department has taken a couple of hours each month delivering food boxes from Second Harvest of South Georgia to individuals at the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out, as well as residents at Ashley Towers.

“Being able to serve and help individuals in our community who are no longer able to meet some of their basic needs is very rewarding,” Steve Stalvey, Lowndes County Utilities director, said.

“While the food delivery is important to these residents, the smiles and kinds words mean the most to our employees.”

