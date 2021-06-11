Investigation concluded, family plans legal action in Douglas daycare death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has learned new details in the investigation of a Douglas daycare forced to shut down after a baby asphyxiated on a pinto bean.

Hunter Hersey died while in the care of Akim Academy in May.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation has concluded and turned it over to the district attorney’s office.

David Dozier, the Hersey family’s attorney, said this is the first time he’s hearing where the case is now.

“If in fact that the investigation has been concluded, that is news to us. We were advised the investigation was ongoing as to any aspects of criminal prosecutions, so the fact they reported to (WALB) that the investigation has concluded is in contradiction as to what we were advised at the end of last week,” said Dozier.

WALB News 10 called the district attorney’s office to find out more information and try to get details on what happens next, will there be criminal charges in the case. WALB was told all attorneys at the office were gone for the day and to check back next week.

Dozier said they have not gotten any answers either.

WALB News 10 checked in with the state’s Department of Early Care and Learning. The state department said Akim Academy’s director has not filed an appeal to the license revocation.

The state department also said they’re still waiting on some documentation, so they can’t release anything else on the investigation at the moment.

“What was an accident, to begin with, I feel like it’s not an accident after they kept him from getting the care he needed. At that point, they are reliable for their actions and it wasn’t just us who they lied to,” Marie Hersey, Hunter’s mother, said.

Dozier said they do plan to file a lawsuit to sue Akim Academy and those responsible.

They will pursue what is necessary — justice for Hunter and his family.

