Ga. senior drivers now able to renew driver’s license online

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services is now offering Georgians who are 64 and older the option to renew their non-commercial driver’s license online.

While mail-in and fax options have been available since August 2020, this new online service gives this important group another choice when conducting their licensing business.

DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said: “DDS continues working to ensure efficient, safe and customer friendly options within the law. Many experienced drivers are tech savvy and will appreciate having this online renewal service at their fingertips.”

Georgia Law O.C.G.A. § 40-5-33(4)(c)(1) requires that customers 64 years of age and older take and pass a Vision Exam prior to receiving or renewing a driver’s license. A rule change approved shortly after the pandemic allows these customers to remotely submit their vision exam results that have been completed by a licensed optometrist, ophthalmologist or eye doctor. DDS continues to offer the eye exam at all Customer Service Centers, but those that do not choose to visit in person may upload one of the following documents to their Online Services account to initiate the renewal process:

Vision Report Form from DDS (DDS-MR-274) found on the DDS website

Vision exam dated within the last two years. The exam must include the Visual Acuity Degrees, Horizontal Perception Degrees, or Monocular Field of Vision to be accepted.

After applying online, customers will receive a decision by email. Those approved for online renewal are able to print a temporary license and can expect the permanent card to be delivered in approximately 30 days.

For complete information, visit The Georgia Department of Drivers Services.

