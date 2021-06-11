Family opens up after Adel officer shot multiple times

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The family of an Adel officer shot several times just a few weeks ago is now speaking out.

“It was a shock to all of us, it’s very upsetting to know that a person doing her job puts her life or their life on the line comes to reality,” said Rick Rodgers, Katelynne Nitschke’s stepgrandfather, said.

Rodgers said it has been tough for the family. He said they would’ve never imagined a situation like this hitting their home — a loved one shot while trying to do her job.

“Well, you don’t really try to think about it a lot until it happens. It goes to show how vulnerable these police officers are nowadays. It’s disheartening for us to see where we were years ago and to where we are now. It’s kinda losing (like) faith in society a little bit,” said Rodgers.

Katelynne Nitschke, center, underwent surgery to attempt to remove the bullet stuck in her hip but it was unsuccessful. (Nitschke Family)

Rodgers said Nitschke is strong, and she’s doing well but has a long road to recovery.

She was shot three times, hit in the abdomen, hip and buttocks.

Nitschke underwent surgery to attempt to remove the bullet stuck in her hip but it was unsuccessful.

Rodgers said the bullet has moved position and pushed into a muscle. They don’t know when she’ll have another surgery, they’re waiting for doctors to decide.

“If it happens at all, she may live with that bullet for the rest of her life. That’s kind of a sad reminder isn’t it,” said Rodgers.

The family has created a Gofundme to help with her recovery and medical bills piling up.

Rodgers said Nitschke also has moving expenses. She plans to move out of her current home because it’s close to where the shooting happened.

“As we go through this, I would just like everybody to please stop and thank a police officer for doing what they do, this world is getting crazier by the day and we need them more than ever. I love my granddaughter to death, I would do anything for her, I wish it would’ve been me instead of her,” said Rodgers.

