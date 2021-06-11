Cordele city commissioner faces felony obstruction charge

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele city commissioner is facing felony obstruction charges, according to City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct, according to the Crisp County Jail.

Reeves was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Coleman said a GSP trooper was pushed, leading up to Reeves’ arrest.

Reeves was elected to the city commission in January 2014, according to the city’s website.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more details about the arrest. We have reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information. We have also reached out to the city for comment.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.