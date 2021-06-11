Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Calif. student defies odds, gets 21 college acceptances, $2.4 million in scholarships

By KSBW staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - From Stanford to Yale and UCLA, Everett Alvarez High School valedictorian Jorge Marquez Sanchez was accepted to 21 universities and offered a whopping $2.4 million in scholarships.

But it’s Harvard he’s chosen.

Marquez Sanchez says it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to take the most rigorous course available. I also tried to volunteer a lot of activities ... I also did community service at Salvation Army, and when applying to college, I try to really look at myself to see, who I am as a person,” he said.

Experiencing senior year during a pandemic added to the challenges.

“I think many people underestimate how difficult it was,” he said. “It was difficult having Wi-Fi problems sometimes, not having help right away when you need it, learning most of it by yourself because you don’t really have a teacher.”

While he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, he knows that he wants to give back.

“My main goal is to be able to empower communities, underprivileged communities so that I’m able to increase their resources,” Marques Sanchez said.

He is now a role model to the students everywhere, said Dan Burns, superintendent of Salinas Union High School District.

“So when he goes off to Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship, he will be coming from a community where that normally doesn’t happen,” he said. ”And so he will be a great model for other students to look up to for their potential achievement, as well as they start their freshman year coming in.”

Marquez Sanchez said he is excited to start college at Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Department of Labor planning to reopen offices
Vonquez Malik Akins
Albany police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old
Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after his death.
Family’s emotional plea for answers after 9-month-old dies following incident at Douglas child care center
Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned...
Update: Albany barricade situation over
Albany Police Department
2 injured in Albany shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall upon taking office while his...
Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Texas governor on arresting migrants, building border wall
Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.
Some J&J vaccine doses can be used, but many must be tossed
Good News
Lowndes Co. Utilities delivers food boxes to caregiver center
As some doses approach expiration, the FDA extends the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson...
FDA extends shelf life for J&J vaccine