Update: Albany barricade situation over

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a barricade situation Friday and the situation was cleared by early afternoon, according to the agency.

Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned into a shots-fired incident.

Police said a woman involved shot herself in the thigh when police were communicating with her. Once the gunshot was heard, police entered the home, and the woman gave up, and the gun was secured, according to APD.

APD said the woman was taken to the hospital shortly after noon.

Police said they found several cars damaged at the location.

Police also said no other injuries have been reported.

