APD: 1 wanted, 1 arrested in March Albany homicide

Ryheam Thompson is wanted in connection to a March Albany shooting.
Ryheam Thompson is wanted in connection to a March Albany shooting.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 14 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a teenager wanted in connection to a March shooting that left one dead and another wounded.

Ryheam Thompson, 17, is wanted on felony murder, malice murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Thompson is wanted in connection to a March 21 shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Davidson Street.

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was wounded.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.

A 19-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the incident.

Lovell Melvin Mango was arrested by APD’s Gang Unit.

Mango was charged with felony murder, malice murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

