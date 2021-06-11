Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy

By KARE Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - With an uncertain future because of health issues, a French bulldog’s caretaker has created a bucket list for him to enjoy.

Teri Woolard says 5-month-old Hammie goes from “little old man that just loves to snuggle to crazy, crazy puppy,”

Woolard is Hammie’s caretaker and the neonatal program coordinator at Secondhand Hounds in Minneapolis.

The French bulldog may not live much longer.

Hammie was born with a cleft palate and several rare heart defects that require special care from the animal rescue.

The puppy may also undergo a first-of-its-kind surgery at the University of Minnesota.

In their short time together, Woolard is making it her mission to help Hammie launch a bucket list.

“The little guy’s got some big adventures planned this summer,” she said.

The pair has been busy checking off their list.

The two are living their best life riding a Zamboni, playing arcade games, posing at a photo shoot and taking a Pilates class.

“Dogs, they don’t have the same concept of day-to-day life as we do. They don’t know tomorrow. They’re living in the moment which is so great,” Woolard said.

If Hammie is able to get the surgery and it is success, he may eventually be placed up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Department of Labor planning to reopen offices
Vonquez Malik Akins
Albany police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old
Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after his death.
Family’s emotional plea for answers after 9-month-old dies following incident at Douglas child care center
Police said the incident in the 600 block of Shamrock Drive was a domestic matter that turned...
Update: Albany barricade situation over
Albany Police Department
2 injured in Albany shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall upon taking office while his...
Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Texas governor on arresting migrants, building border wall
Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.
Some J&J vaccine doses can be used, but many must be tossed
Good News
Lowndes Co. Utilities delivers food boxes to caregiver center
As some doses approach expiration, the FDA extends the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson...
FDA extends shelf life for J&J vaccine