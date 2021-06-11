Ask the Expert
Albany small film coming to Flint RiverQuarium

By Keshawn Ward
Updated: 13 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Magma Cleric Studios will be featuring their first movie “The Township” at Flint RiverQuarium. It features 15 southwest Georgia actors.

Film Director Marcus Lamb described the film as a coming-of-age story with a dark twist.
Film Director Marcus Lamb described the film as a coming-of-age story with a dark twist.

“It is a coming-of-age, hidden as a horror movie. It’s about a girl who falls in love with a boy and shenanigans ensue afterward,” said Lamb.

The operation manager for The Flint RiverQuarium, Vicki Churchman said that this is the first movie from an outside production. She also said it’s a good opportunity for the film and their theater.

The operation manager for The Flint RiverQuarium, Vicki Churchman said that this is the first movie from an outside production. She also said it’s a good opportunity for the film and their theater.(WALB)

“Well, it benefits us by bringing attention to the fact that our theater is available for community events. And you can rent the theater anytime in the evening, and several days during the day, and you can show your own movies, you can have PowerPoint presentations, just a whole lot of variety of what you can do here in our theater” said Churchman.

The film is about 45 minutes long and had a budget of just over $2,000.

The movie will air on June 19.

Basic tickets are $6 and $11 for VIP passes.

The doors open at 5 p.m., it will show twice, once at 6 p.m. and once at 8 p.m.

There will also be a meet and greet for VIPs at the end.

Assistant Director, Executive Producer, and Co-Writer of the film Kelsey Harrold, also the daughter of one of WALB's marketing consultants, said there will be a meet and greet for VIPs at the end of the film. (WALB)

Kelsey Harrold, the daughter of one of WALB’s marketing consultants, is the film’s assistant director, executive producer and co-writer.

