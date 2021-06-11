Albany fugitive wanted since Feb. arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in connection to a February Albany shooting was arrested, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Omar Malik Miller, 34, was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Ridgemont Drive on Friday. He was taken into custody by APD’s Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Miller was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Gillespie Avenue in February.

APD said he was wanted on aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts and simple battery warrants.

After his arrest, police said he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Miller is in the Dougherty County Jail.

