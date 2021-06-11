5 charged in Perry home invasion, armed robbery

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - Five people were charged in connection to a Perry incident where six others, four of which were children, were held at gunpoint against their will, according to the Perry Police Department.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Nolan Street about a welfare check.

When police got there, they found two adults and four children were held at gunpoint.

Police said during the investigation, four suspects were found driving in a white Pontiac Grand Prix and taken into custody in the 1400 block Sam Nunn Boulevard.

Another suspect was taken into custody while trying to run away from police at the scene, according to the department.

The following were arrested:

Maurice Parks, 27, was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, first degree cruelty to children, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and use of communication facility in commission of an act which constitutes a felony.

Craig Williams, 29, was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, first degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, use of communication facility in commission of an act which constitutes a felony and burglary.

Candice Shaw, 27, was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamines, burglary, first degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

Terris Murry, 27, was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of communication facility in commission of an act that constitutes a felony, first degree cruelty to children and burglary.

Amennah Bachus, 29, was charged with party to a crime (armed robbery).

All five are being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

