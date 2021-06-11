Ask the Expert
3 dead at Florida supermarket include grandmother, grandson

Shooter had recently declared bankruptcy
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that the gunman who killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives said Friday that they still have not found any connection between 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall and the woman and 1-year-old child whom he killed Thursday in a Publix supermarket before killing himself.

Bankruptcy records show Wall had $6,000 in assets compared to $215,000 in debts. Most of the money is owed to his ex-wife, who divorced him in 2018.

The names of the grandmother and her grandson won’t be released.

Officials say their family invoked Marsy’s Law, which allows victims of crimes to block information that could be used to locate or harass them or their families from being made public.

A statement from Publix says the company is cooperating with authorities.

