Thomasville police arrests man in connection to drive-by shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it has arrested an armed and dangerous man. According to TPD, Jashawn Thornton was wanted for aggravated assault connected to a drive-by shooting in the area.

Thornton was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 205 pounds. TPD also says he is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. The department says he was driving a red sedan or coupe.

If you have any tips for TPD, reach out to the department at 229-226-2101.

