State recognizes late ‘Mr. Peanut’ with resolution to family

By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “Mr. Peanut,” as many in Crisp County and others knew him, was honored Thursday, months after his passing.

State and county leaders recognized the late Frank McGill with a special ceremony and state resolution at the Georgia Peanut Commission in Tifton.

Frank McGill, or “Mr. Peanut” as many in Crisp County and others knew him, was honored Thursday, months after his passing.(source: McGill Family)

It was presented to his wife and family members during the ceremony.

“I’m so humbled,” Janet McGill, Frank’s wife, said. “I feel so humbled by the recognition. Thankfully, I personally believe that it’s well deserved.”

Senator Carden Summers read off the resolution.

In it, he said McGill was a major player in growing Georgia’s peanut production during the 1950s and 1970s, along with traveling to over 20 counties as a peanut consultant.

McGill also received many honors throughout his life from his work in the peanut industry, including being inducted into the Georgia Peanut Hall of Fame in 1982.

McGill passed away back in March.

