Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Postal worker abducted at gunpoint by masked men allegedly looking for drugs

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) - The broad daylight abduction of a U.S. postal worker in Rhode Island is now part of a federal criminal probe involving drugs mailed to the state from Puerto Rico, police say.

Court documents detail the June 1 abduction of a letter carrier in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was held at gunpoint by two masked men, who he says drove him to his own home, said they were watching him and asked questions about a package he delivered in May to a house on Melrose Avenue.

The men claimed the package was empty. It was allegedly supposed to have contained drugs.

When the three arrived at the postal worker’s house, the worker said he didn’t have his house keys. The masked men then drove him back to the scene of the abduction.

“It is a scary thought, and thank God, that carrier is all set. He’s OK,” said Rick Blinkhorn, a retired USPS letter carrier.

The incident sparked a fast-moving federal and state investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Rhode Island State Police. Surveillance teams watched packages from Puerto Rico being delivered to homes in various Rhode Island cities.

A search warrant of three packages discovered Saran-wrapped bundles of cocaine next to metal tins of dominoes.

Federal agents arrested Edgar Medina, Andres Garay and Ronald Hall on Wednesday and charged them all with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Kidnapping charges are likely to follow.

Investigators found black surgical masks in the suspects’ cars, the same masks the postal worker says his abductors were wearing. The victim also identified their gray Chrysler sedan.

In Medina’s apartment, detectives discovered a handwritten note that read, “Need full name Physical + vehicle description of carrier(s) on this very date You will be compensated someone will meet you on Friday or Saturday.”

Documents show all three suspects have served federal prison terms for previous drug-related convictions. They are being held at the Wyatt Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Spence Sr. and Sharon Spence
Willie Spence’s parents open up about his American Idol journey
Vonquez Malik Akins
Albany police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old
Bandit Movie shoot in Valdosta.
‘Bandit’ movie shoot takes over Downtown Valdosta
Americus teen Kaylon Harvey prepares for nationwide baking competition The Greatest Baker.
Americus teen featured on Food Network now in national baking competition
Ricky Carter, 60, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday before...
Farm equipment CEO pleads guilty in multi-million dollar bank fraud

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
WALB
Use of Georgia Grown products increased in school lunches across the state
WALB
State recognizes late ‘Mr. Peanut’ with resolution to family
WALB
Good News: Dunkin’ of Georgia raises thousands for Special Olympics
WALB
Efforts underway to save historic Albany building from demolition