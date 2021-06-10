Ask the Expert
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – There may soon be a second COVID-19 vaccine option for adolescents.

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children 12-17.

Last month, the company reported the results of a trial for the age group.

It showed none of the 3,700 kids who received the vaccine contracted the virus, starting 14 days after their second dose.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the same age group last month.

Moderna’s vaccine is like Pfizer’s. Both use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to build immunity to the virus. Their efficacy rates are nearly identical.

Many experts consider vaccinating younger people as soon as possible important to fighting coronavirus as schools prepare for in-person learning in the fall.

Moderna has also asked regulators in Canada and Europe to approve its vaccine for the 12-17 age bracket.

