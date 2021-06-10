Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Barbie is committed to doing more today to provide a world of possibilities and a better future for the next generation....

Posted by Barbie on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Spence Sr. and Sharon Spence
Willie Spence’s parents open up about his American Idol journey
Vonquez Malik Akins
Albany police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old
Bandit Movie shoot in Valdosta.
‘Bandit’ movie shoot takes over Downtown Valdosta
Americus teen Kaylon Harvey prepares for nationwide baking competition The Greatest Baker.
Americus teen featured on Food Network now in national baking competition
Ricky Carter, 60, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday before...
Farm equipment CEO pleads guilty in multi-million dollar bank fraud

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
WALB
Use of Georgia Grown products increased in school lunches across the state
WALB
State recognizes late ‘Mr. Peanut’ with resolution to family
WALB
Good News: Dunkin’ of Georgia raises thousands for Special Olympics
WALB
Efforts underway to save historic Albany building from demolition