Georgia Peanut Commission holds photo contest

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) is currently hosting a photo contest to fill the pages of the 2022 Georgia Peanut Calendar and you have the chance to have your photos selected.

The contest will end Oct. 1.

Photos will also be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year.

Peanut farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high-resolution photos of peanut production on their farm. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page.

Some tips on choosing your photo include:

Making sure your photo is not offensive and avoids corporate logos

Making sure photos are taken in horizontal format

Selecting a photo that showcases what being a Georgia peanut farmer means to you

