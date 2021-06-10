Efforts underway to save historic Albany building from demolition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People are fighting to keep an Albany property from being torn down that’s linked to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The former office of one of his lawyers sits at 502 South Monroe Street and activists plan to go to court to save the former C.B. King Law Firm building.

Although it doesn’t look like much now, the owner said history from the Civil Rights era is cemented in its walls.

Chevene King said his father played a major role in the Albany movement.

He said C.B. King was the first African-American attorney to establish a law practice in the city.

He said the building’s historical value is un-sizable.

“This is one of the footprints that needs to be preserved so that people are reminded of their history,” he said.

Chevene said renovation plans are in the works.

Others said they hope it’s made into a historic landmark.

Angela Cain-Gibson with Albany Historic Preservation Commission said around 30 letters of support have come in.

They hope to take those letters to court to make it all happen.

“All generations should be able to ride by and say ‘hey, that’s the C.B. King Office building where some of the strategic battles were put together to fight social justice,” Cain-Gibson said.

Chevene said he didn’t have a copy of the order handy, notifying him of demolition.

WALB News 10 is working to find out what’s led up to that order and the next steps in the process. We’ve also reached out to the city to learn more.

