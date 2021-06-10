Dunkin’ of Georgia raises thousands for Special Olympics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dunkin’ of Georgia and the Law Enforcement Torch Run recently presented a check of $114, 932 to Special Olympics Georgia.

This past Friday, law enforcement and volunteers helped celebrate National Donut Day by collecting donations at Dunkin’ locations across the state to support Special Olympics Georgia’s mission to help athletes realize their dreams of training and competing in athletic competitions year-round.

For the last six years, Dunkin’ guests have helped raise over $526,000 in donations to help improve the lives of children and adults in the Special Olympics here in the Peach State.

