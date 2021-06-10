Dougherty Co. ends COVID operations at emergency operations center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Citing the steadiness of low COVID-19 numbers, the Dougherty County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will close its COVID-19 operations, according to county officials.

The county said the closure is effective immediately.

County officials said with the closure, residents are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A release from the county states it “remains potentially at risk for another spike with COVID-19 if all protective measures are not followed.”

“This closure does not indicate that we are not maintaining a watchful eye on the impacts of COVID-19 in our region,” said Christopher Cohilas, chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners. “However, with the continuous decline of the number of positive cases in our area, we want to be mindful of our resources and at this time, we feel confident enough that we can close our EOC for COVID operations and suspend press conferences since information is just not changing enough to warrant keeping those open. We also want to urge citizens to continue to obtain the COVID-19 vaccinations and do their part to continue to keep us safe.”

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said he’s encouraged by the development but that he’s also concerned about those not “taking advantage of that opportunity” to get vaccinated.

“Only 29% of Dougherty County residents are fully vaccinated, while only 32% has received at least one dose,” Dorough said. “We can and must do better, particularly in view of the impact COVID has had in our community.”

The county also said its COVID-19 media briefings will be suspended unless virus numbers increase again.

Those with questions about COVID-19 are asked to call (229) 302-1900.

